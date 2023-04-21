Bodies of four Russian sailors found onboard vessel that caught fire near South Korea

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The bodies of four Russian sailors have been located onboard a vessel that caught fire near the South Korean coast, the press service of Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport told TASS on Friday.

"The Korean side has just reported that onboard the vessel the bodies of four Russian sailors considered missing were found: the first mate, a cook and two sailors," the press service said.

The blaze onboard the Kaltan vessel (the port of origin - Vladivostok) broke out on Friday at 12:43 a.m. local time (6:43 p.m. on Thursday in Moscow). It was heading from Busan, South Korea, to Russia with a cargo of seafood products and caught fire in the waters near the South Korean coast. Currently, the vessel is in the port of Ulsan in South Korea. In all, 25 sailors, all Russian nationals, were onboard the ship. Twenty-one people have been evacuated with two of them sustaining insignificant injuries.