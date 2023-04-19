Coal mine fire in Kemerovo Region extinguished — Emergencies Ministry

KEMEROVO, April 19. /TASS/. A fire has been extinguished in the Raspadskaya mine in the town of Mezhdurechensk in the Kemerovo Region, the Telegram channel of the regional directorate of the Emergencies Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The open fire in the coalmine has been extinguished," its statement said.

The Raspadskaya Coal Company told TASS on Wednesday that all miners working at the mine where the blaze broke out on Wednesday had been taken outside and their lives and health were not in danger.

Earlier, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported that the miners were being evacuated from the mine where between 271 and 275 people were located.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into compliance with laws on industrial safety and labor protection. The region’s prosecutor charged with overseeing compliance with the law in the coal mining industry and the prosecutor of Mezhdurechensk have left for the scene.

The Raspadskaya mine is Russia's largest coal mine, with reserves of about 451 million tons. It is located near the town of Mezhdurechensk, home to about 100,000 people. It is managed by the Raspadskaya Coal Company (Evraz is the main shareholder). In 2010, 91 people were killed and 99 were injured in two explosions at the mine, which destroyed about 300 kilometers of mine tunnels.