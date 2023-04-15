Four attackers on police in March’s shootout in Ingushetia wiped out, two more detained

MAGAS, April 15. /TASS/. Four members of a gang that attacked checkpoint "Volga-14" in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia late last month have been eliminated, and another two militants have been detained, the Ingush leader’s press service said in a report.

"As a result of a set of coordinated actions by security agencies, the Interior Ministry and the Russian Guard, four gangsters were found in a short time and neutralized in a shootout, and two more were detained and taken into custody," the report says.

According to the report, based on testimonies of detained militants, caches of weapons and ammunition were discovered, and nine accomplices of the gang, who are residents of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic, were identified and detained. At present, two more members of the gang whose attack left three policemen killed and another 15 police officers wounded are currently being sought, the press service added.

According to officials, the gangsters who committed the crime declared themselves to be supporters of the IS terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia.

Serial attacks

On the night of March 28, unknown gunmen opened fire on checkpoint "Volga-14" near the village of Kantyshevo in the Nazran district.

As a result of the attack, two policemen were wounded. A criminal case was opened over the crime described in article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer).

On April 3, in the Malgobek district, law enforcement officers were fired upon, and during the search they found members of the gang hiding out on a farm. Later that day, a counter-terrorist operation was declared in the district.

According to the region’s FSB, on the night of April 5, a gang was found in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt. The members of the gang opened fire on.