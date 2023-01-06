Ukraine shells Donetsk third time after Russia’s declaration of ceasefire

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk for the third time after the ceasefire declared by Russia began. The fire came again from 155 mm NATO artillery guns, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It is specified that the shelling took place at 13:15 Moscow time. The Kievsky district of Donetsk came under fire.

Before that, the Ukrainian military shelled the Petrovsky district at exactly 12:00 Moscow time, when the ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect, and then at 12:30. In total, since the ceasefire was declared, the Ukrainian army has already fired 13 shells of 155 mm caliber at Donetsk.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.