Gas flare eliminated at ruptured gas pipeline in Chuvashia

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Emergency services have eliminated the gas flare at the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod transit gas pipeline in Russia’s Chuvashia, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate press office said Tuesday.

"The gas flare at the incident site has been eliminated. It has been determined that the rupture occurred during planned repairs on a 1420-mm underground portion of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline," the department said.

Regional emergency services received a fire report at 13:44 (Moscow time) on December 20. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate, the firefighting operation involves 37 people and 13 vehicles, including 17 rescuers and 7 Ministry vehicles.