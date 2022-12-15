Teenager hit by car after clash with Moroccan football fans in France dies

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. A car rammed a crowd of supposedly Moroccan football fans in Montpellier in southern France after the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco, killing one, the government of the department of Herault reported on Wednesday night.

"A teenager was hit [by a car] in Montpellier after the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. He was hospitalized in severe condition, but later died in the hospital," the local government said in a press release. The car that hit the boy was found near the scene, the police are looking into the incident. He was 14, BFM television specified.

Riots were reported in a number of French cities after the World Cup semifinal match in Qatar, where France defeated Morocco 2-0. Users of French social media have been posting videos showing clashes with the use of fireworks and objects at hand in Avignon, Montpellier and Nice.