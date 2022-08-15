Fire at Yerevan market extinguished — emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 15. /TASS/. A large fire that followed Sunday’s explosion at Yerevan’s Surmalu market has been extinguished, Bagrat Vardazaryan, a spokesman for the Armenian emergencies ministry’s rescue service, said on Monday.

"The fire in the main multi-storey building has been put out but some seats are still smoldering. There are risks of the building’s collapse," he said.

According to the spokesman, six people died, more than 60 were taken to hospitals, and 18 people are still missing. The search and rescue operation continues.