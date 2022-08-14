Bomb threat call in Yerevan’s metro proves to be hoax

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. The call warning about a bomb in Yerevan’s metro has proved to be hoax, routine operation has been resumed, the press service of the Yerevan metro said on Sunday.

"No explosive devices have been found at all the ten metro stations. The underground resumed its routine operation," it said.

The Armenian emergencies ministry said earlier that it had received a call that it received calls about bombs in all major civil and military facilities, including the metro, the parliament building and the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral.