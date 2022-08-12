Area of forest fires in Yugra widens to almost 136,000 hectares — emergencies officials

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 12. /TASS/. The area of active forest fires in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous area (Yugra) now engulfs almost 136,000 hectares, of which 70% have been localized, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional office said on Friday.

"Fifty-four wildfires are active on an area of 135,691.7 hectares, with 33 of them localized on an area of 95,508.6 hectares. Three landscape fires have been reported on an area of 2.1 hectares," the regional emergencies office said in a statement on its website.

Regional emergencies officials reported on Thursday that the area of active forest fires in Yugra had reached 125,559 hectares, with 33 of them localized on an area of 70,617.3 hectares. Yugra Governor Natalya Komarova has said the area of wildfires increased amid an abnormally hot weather, a lack of precipitation, frequent thunderstorms and gusting winds.

Some 1.500 firefighters, including volunteers and experts from other Russian regions, are involved in efforts to extinguish forest fires in the region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported, and there are several dozens of planes available.

On July 29, the regional authorities introduced special firefighting measures across the region, and on August 2 a state of emergency was declared in the forests due to wildfires. Residents in a large area of Yugra previously complained on social networks about smog and the smell of burning caused by forest fires.