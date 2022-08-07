Two more workers trapped in drainage main after rain in Moscow found dead

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Two more workers who failed to get out of a drainage main in southeastern Moscow after a heavy rain have been found dead, the city prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

"The bodies of the other two workers have been found," it said.

The first body was found earlier in Maryinsky Park Street.

According to earlier reports, 12 workers who were clearing a drainage main were trapped inside when water rose following a heavy rain. Four managed to get to the surface by themselves, five were saved by rescuers. Three of them needed medical assistance. Three workers failed to get out of the drainage mains and died. The prosecutor’s office asked the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case.