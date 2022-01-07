At least one killed, two injured in helicopter crash in Russia’s Bashkortostan

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. One person was killed and two more were injured after a helicopter crash-landed late on Thursday night near a residential area in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, a source in the local Emergencies Ministry’s department told TASS on Friday.

A local transport prosecutor’s office announced on its official Telegram Channel earlier that a private helicopter was en-route from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka and it carried three people on board.

"A Eurocopter AS350 rotorcraft crash-landed in the Blagoveshchensky district of the republic of Bashkortostan, about four kilometers near a residential area of Karagaikul," the source said. "There were a pilot and two passengers on board of the aircraft."

"One person was killed and two more, according to unconfirmed data, were injured," according to him.

The source also said that the information about the helicopter’s crash was received from eyewitnesses, adding that there were no reported damages to the infrastructure or casualties at the scene, where the helicopter crash-landed.

A source in the Russian aviation services told TASS that a technical malfunction was a most likely cause behind the crash of the private helicopter.

"According to unverified information, a technical malfunction might have caused the crash-landing of the Eurocopter," the source said.