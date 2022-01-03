Russian citizens injured in road accident in Belarus - Investigative Committee

MINSK, January 3. /TASS/. An excursion bus carrying 40 Russian citizens collided with a car in Belarus’ Vitebsk Region, the car driver died and bus passengers were injured in the accident, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the car died, while the passengers and the bus driver were hospitalized with injuries. There were four children among the injured," the statement says.

The investigation says that the Renault driver overtook the oncoming traffic lane at the 120th km of the M-8 highway, connecting the Russian border with the Belarusian cities of Vitebsk and Gomel, and the Ukrainian border, where he collided with the tour bus.

"It is established that there were 42 people on the bus. Among them are 40 citizens of the Russian Federation, who were on a tour," the Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee says that the scene of the accident is being inspected. Criminal investigation has been instituted under the article of Belarus’ Criminal Code (vehicular homicide).