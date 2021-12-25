AP: Bomb explodes at cafe in Congo

TASS, December 25. A bomb exploded inside a cafe in Beni, a city in the northeastern North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo killing three people and wounding several others, the Associated Press reported on Saturday citing the local mayor Narcisse Muteba Kashale.

According to him, people gathered at this cafe in the evening to celebrate Catholic Christmas. The scale of destruction is being established. An investigation has been opened. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

A Jeune Afrique weekly correspondent wrote on his Twitter that authorities urged local residents to disperse following the incident.

The state of siege has been declared in the province since May 6 due to the worsened security situation in the region. The civilian administration of North Kivu was replaced with a military one. The same regime was declared in the neighboring Ituri Province.