MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Airbus A321 en route from Paris to Moscow landed successfully in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after the anti-skid system malfunction alarm went off, a source in air traffic control service told TASS.

"The Paris-Moscow flight with a malfunction alarm has just landed in the Sheremetyevo airport," the source said.

The landing happened at 19:38 Moscow time. Nobody was injured in the incident.