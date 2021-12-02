Rescuers recover three more bodies from Listvyazhnaya mine — Ministry

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Bodies of three more miners who died during the incident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine have been recovered, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

"Bodies of three more people have been recovered. The work continues," the Ministry said.

Thus, since the search operation was resumed Thursday, a total of five bodies have been found so far. Overall, 16 bodies have been recovered from the mine, and the search for 35 more victims is underway.

The incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, located in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass, occurred on November 25, leading to the deaths of 46 miners and five rescuers. Criminal cases over charges of negligence and violation of industrial safety were initiated. Five people were arrested: the mine director, his deputy, head of the mine section where the incident occurred, and two Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor) employees who inspected the mine.