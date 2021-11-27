Bodies of five miners killed at Siberian coalmine pulled to surface - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The bodies of five other miners killed in the accident at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Russian Siberian region of Kemerovo have been lifted to the surface, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"In the course of search and rescue operations at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine, the mine rescuers discovered five dead miners. Their bodies have been pulled to the surface," the spokesperson said.

Thus, the bodies of eleven miners, including three rescuers, have been removed from the mine after the accident.

A fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine was reported on Thursday morning. According to the Emergencies Ministry, 285 miners were trapped underground at the time of the accident. A total of 239 people were evacuated from the mine. A total of 51 people have died, including five rescuers. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 60 injured people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals and twelve more at outpatient clinics.

A criminal case has been opened. Five suspects were detained, and then arrested by court on Saturday. Among them are the mine director, his deputy, the affected area supervisor, along with two safety inspectors.