Five killed, two hurt in attack in Norway’s Kungberg - police

HELSINKI, October 14. /TASS/. Five people were killed and two more were hurt in an attack in Norway’s Kungsberg, local police spokesman Oyvind Aas said on Thursday.

According to Aas, one of those hurt is a policeman.

The official said that the incident could have been a terror attack, adding that the perpetrator carried out his attacks in several different parts of town.

The attacker has been apprehended. The police believes that he acted alone, Aas said, adding that the attacker used bow and arrows.