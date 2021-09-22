Russian ministry rebuts reports that missing plane in Far East was found

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Searches for the vanished An-26 plane in Russia’s Far East are still yet to yield any results, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS, refuting media reports that the aircraft had been found.

"The plane has not been found," the agency was told.

Meanwhile, rescuers have suspended the air search operation. "A group is working on the ground. The weather conditions are not favorable for aviation," the ministry added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the An-26 aircraft disappeared from flight radars around the territory of Khekhtsir Nature Reserve in the Khabarovsk region.