Families of those killed in Voronezh bus blast to receive 1 mln rubles each — authorities

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Voronezh government will pay one million rubles (about $13,660) in compensation to each family of those killed in the bus explosion and 500,000 rubles (about $6,830) to each who was badly injured, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"I have made first decisions on material compensations. The families of those killed will receive one million rubles each. The severely injured - 500,000 rubles each. The amount of compensation to the other victims will be determined later," he wrote.

Gusev pointed out that he was planning to study the history of each family and to decide whether any support is needed based on their financial situation.

"I also say thank you to all indifferent entrepreneurs of Voronezh, as some business people, who are ready to help the families of those killed and injured, have already contacted me. We will think about how to use this opportunity," the regional governor said.

An explosion on a passenger bus occurred in the city of Voronezh, some 510 kilometers south of Moscow, on Thursday evening. Nineteen people were injured, and two of them later died. Several leads are being followed in the investigation. Criminal proceedings have been commenced. According to the local authorities, the bus used diesel fuel and had no gas equipment. The National Antiterrorism Committee said that bomb technicians of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and forensic experts of the Investigative Committee are studying physical evidence collected at the explosion scene.