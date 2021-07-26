Belavia plane lands in Moscow after sending emergency signal

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Boeing-737 plane operated by Belavia, which was en route from Minsk to Antalya, successfully landed at Moscow Domodedovo Airport after sending an emergency signal, an aviation source informed TASS.

"The Belavia flight B29215 en route from Minsk to Antalya has landed successfully at Domodedovo," the source said.

The source also informed TASS that the plane landed at Domodedovo with only one functioning engine.

On Monday, the Boeing-737 passenger plane operated by the Belarusian air carrier Belavia en route from Minsk to Antalya sent an emergency signal while flying over the Belgorod Region. The plane was bypassing Ukraine, and after sending the SOS signal, it descended and changed course first to Voronezh and then to Moscow. There are 197 passengers and seven crew on board.