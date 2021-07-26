Belavia plane to land in Moscow after sending emergency signal — source

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A Belavia passenger plane, which was en route from Minsk to Antalya but sent an emergency signal during the flight, will land in Moscow, an aviation source informed TASS.

"The plane will land at a Moscow airport after sending an emergency signal," the source said.

On Monday, the Boeing-737 passenger plane operated by the Belarusian air carrier Belavia en route from Minsk to Antalya sent an emergency signal while flying over the Belgorod Region. The plane was bypassing Ukraine, and after sending the SOS signal, it descended and turned northeast. The plane changed course first to Voronezh and then to Moscow.

The reason for the emergency is currently being verified.