Over 800 kg of chlorine leak in Russia’s Izhevsk, evacuation not required

IZHEVSK, July 3. /TASS/. About 800 kilograms of chlorine leaked from a container at a water treatment facility in Izhevsk, a city with a population of more than 600,000 people west of the Ural Mountains.

The first report about the incident in the capital of Russia’s Republic of Udmurtia was made by the regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry at approximately 19:00 Moscow time. The department recommended that residents of the nearby Gorodok Metallurgov district leave the dangerous zone or seal doors and windows if evacuation is impossible.

Later, the statement was replaced with another one, informing residents about the leak of chlorine, but making no mention of the possibility of evacuation.

The press service of the local utilities company, Izhvodokanal, told TASS shortly after the incident that the situation was under control and the dangerous substance did not leak beyond the plant’s territory. However, all workers were told to leave the facility, while residents of nearby homes were warned about posssible evacuation.

Zoo evacuation

According to the regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry, the cloud of chlorine did not leak beyond the facility, and the amount of chlorine in the city air did not exceed the limit.

Later, Governor Alexander Brechalov said that shortly after the leak, visitors of the nearby Kirov Park and State Zoo, which are in the immediate vicinity to the incident site, were told to leave those areas. The official added that he spoke to nine workers of the facility, all of them were feeling well.

According to Udmurtia health ministry’s press service, none of the city's residents sought medical assistance in connection with the incident so far. However, the city’s Clinical Hospital No. 6 prepared 20 hospital beds in the toxicology unit.

Zoo chief Svetlana Malysheva said no animals suffered from the leaked chlorine. Izhevsk Mayor Oleg Bekmemetyev voewed that vets will examine them early on Saturday.

Investigation

The leak was contained at about 22:00 Moscow time. According to local authorities and emergency services, it poses no threat at the moment. Water supplies were not disrupted. City authorities assure that running water is safe and corresponds to all sanitary norms.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established. According to Brechalov, city authorities will carry out their own investigation into the incident. The regional office of the prosecutor general is also looking into the matter.