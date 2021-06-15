Fire in coal enrichment factory in Kuzbass localized, at least 1 person dead — officials

KEMEROVO, June 15. /TASS/. Fire crews have localized a fire at the Berezovskaya coal enrichment factory in Kuzbass, which started Tuesday morning, at an area of about 2,000 square meters, the Ministry of the Emergency Situations told TASS.

"The fire is localized at the area of 2,000 meters. The fire crews fight to eliminate it," the press service said.

At least one worker — a crane operator — is reported dead. According to the Kuzbass Ministry of Coal Industry, the woman was able to come down from the crane but was unable to evacuate from the building in time.