Miners evacuated after fire at transformer house near coalmine in Komi, says source

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. As many as 343 coalminers were evacuated from two mines in Russia’s Komi Republic after a fire broke out in a transformer house near one of them, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"A fire broke out in a transformer house at the electricity substation near the Vorkutinskaya mine. As many as 343 miners have been lifted to the surface from two mines," the source said, adding that evacuation was necessary because of the ventilating system’s shutdown.