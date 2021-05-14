Teenager in Russia’s Tyumen sends video warning of terrorist attack to school students

TYUMEN, May 14. /TASS/. A 17-year-old teenager sent a video of a shooting to two school students, warning them of an allegedly looming terrorist attack, the Russian Investigative Committee’s branch in the Tyumen region said in a statement.

"According to investigators, the young man, motivated by hooliganism, used social media to send a video of a shooting to two students of a regional educational facility and informed them of actions allegedly endangering people’s lives. Officers from the Tyumen branches of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Interior Ministry reacted immediately. A probe showed that the information about preparations for a terrorist attack was untrue," the statement reads.

A criminal case has been opened against the 17-year-old resident of the city of Tyumen based on Article 207.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (false report of a terrorist attack on social infrastructure).

Police searched the suspect’s home, seizing the computer devices and mobile gadgets that he used to surf social media. "No items were found proving that he planned to carry out a terrorist attack," the statement said.