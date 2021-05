TASS, Mar 4. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was registered in 161 km away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky early on Tuesday, Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey reported.

According to data published online, the focus was situated 60 km deep in the Kronotsky Bay.

According to the Ministry of Emergency situations, the earthquake was not felt in settlements; the first respondents received no phone calls over the earthquake.