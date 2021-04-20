Ukrainian citizen apprehended in Belarus for coordination of protests

MINSK, April 20. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers apprehended a Ukrainian citizen over charges of organization of actions that violate the public order in the wake of the 2020 Presidential elections, Belarusian Ministry of the Interior spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova disclosed in her Telegram channel Tuesday.

"The Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption officers determined that the man, 33, born in Donetsk, actively participated in unauthorized rallies in our country. The investigators provided a legal assessment of the foreigner’s actions and initiated a criminal case over charges of organization and preparation of actions that flagrantly violate the public order, as well as active participation in such actions," the spokeswoman said.

According to the Ministry, the man "coordinated the actions of opposition-minded residents of Minsk’s Frunzensky District in destructive Telegram channels."

"In particular, he urged to paint buildings graffiti and toss bent nails in order to damage police transport," Chemodanova added.

The Ministry also disclosed that the apprehended man "turned for advice to his former commander, with whom they served in the Airborne Troops of Ukraine, asking him how to better manufacture ‘presents’ - explosive packages."

According to the Belarusian law, the Ukrainian citizen now faced up to 3 years in prison.