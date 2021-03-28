Skier found dead in the mountains in Russia’s northwest

MURMANSK, March 28. / TASS /. The skier, who went missing in the mountains near Kirovsk in Russia’s northwestern Murmansk region, has been found dead, the country’s Emergencies Ministry’s regional Arctic Complex Emergency Rescue Center told TASS on Sunday.

"He died. He was found and brought down the mountain," a spokesperson said.

The emergencies ministry’s regional department earlier reported that a group of three people presumably had gone on a ski trip in the area of the Aykuayvenchorr Mount, during which one person disappeared. According to rescuers, the other two tourists are safe.

The Aykuayvenchorr Mount is located in the Khibiny mountain range, near Kirovsk city. The weather forecasters report that it is cloudy in the highland area, while it snows heavily and the temperature rises not more than 2 degrees C (35 degrees F).

Earlier, a girl born in 2008, who was part of St. Petersburg’s tourist group, was killed during a ski trip in the Murmansk region’s mountains. As it was reported, the group followed the route under the guidance of an experienced instructor from St. Petersburg.