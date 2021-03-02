Four people injured after fire engulfs mental clinic in central Russia

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Four people were injured after a fire broke out in a mental clinic in the Tver Region, to the north of Moscow, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The fire in a two-storey building in the village of Dergino was reported at 23:48 Moscow Time. The blaze started in a 15 sq m room on the ground floor. "Fifty-four people were evacuated and five people were rescued thanks to coordinated steps of the facility’s administration and the units of firefighters and rescuers. Unfortunately, four people were injured," the ministry said.

Those injured have been sent to a local hospital. The fire was extinguished at 00:35. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.