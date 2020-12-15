About 350 people evacuated from Bolshoi Theater after bomb threat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. About 350 people have been evacuated from the Bolshoi Theater after an anonymous bomb threat, theater’s spokeswoman Katerina Novikova told TASS on Tuesday.

"A message was received [with a bomb threat]. An inspection is underway. 350 people were evacuated from the Historic Stage. There is hope that the inspection will be completed in time, and the evening show will be held," she said.

La Bayadere ballet is scheduled for the evening at the Historic Stage which should begin at 7.05 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, an anonymous message was received that an explosive device had been allegedly placed in the Bolshoi Theater building at 1 Teatralnaya Square. Emergency specialists and sniffer dogs were dispatched to the site to check the information. A source in law enforcement told TASS that about 500 people were evacuated.