Spain extradites two Russians suspected of fraud and drug sale

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Two Russian citizens, one charged with fraud of 7 million rubles ($92,537), the other - with drug trafficking - have been extradited from Spain, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told journalists Thursday.

"In compliance with the demand of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the authorities of the Kingdom of Spain extradited Alexander Dereka and Yevgeny Germanovich to Russia," the agency said.

In 2013, Dereka borrowed 7 million rubles ($92,537) from two acquaintances of his, not planning to pay it back. Back in 2009, he had been similarly extradited from Spain and sentenced for fraud.

The other suspect, Germanovich, attempted to sell synthetic drugs via an online store in 2015, as part of an organized group. The perpetrators absconded at the time and were declared wanted.

After both suspects were located in Spain, the Prosecutor General’s Office issued extradition requests, which were satisfied.