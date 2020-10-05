Over the weekend, Kamchatka locals woke up to discover foul-smelling, contaminated water and dozens of dead sea creatures littered across the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach in Russia’s Far East and reported it to the authorities. Excessive amounts of phenol and oil products were detected in the sea waters along the Pacific coastline of the Kamchatka regional beach, where, according to local residents, hordes of sea creatures had been washed ashore. The Russian Investigative Committee began a procedural probe into the information about the mass death of marine animals on Kamchatka’s beaches
Ecological disaster strikes Kamchatka: Devastating images of mass deaths of sea creatures
Mass death of sea animals on Kamchatka beaches was reported in Russia’s Far East
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 8
An octopus and marine animals revealed on the shore of the Spaseniya Bay, Russia's Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
A crab on the shore of the Spaseniya Bay, Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
Dead marine animals have been cast ashore in Russia's Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
Local authorities reported water pollution in the region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
A starfish on the shore of the Bezymyannaya Bay, Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
A dead seal on the shore of the Spaseniya Bay, Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
Phenol and oil products were identified in three more areas of the Avachinsky Bay in the Kamchatka region© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
The Russian Investigative Committee began a procedural check of information about the mass death of sea animals on Kamchatka beaches© Anna Strelchenko/TASS
