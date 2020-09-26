One of two survivors in Ukrainian military plane’s crash dies

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. One of two Ukrainian cadets, who survived after the An-26 military transport plane crashed on Friday in the Kharkov region, died in hospital, the Ukrainian Emergencies Situations Service said on Saturday.

"As of 10:50 a.m. the person, who was in critical condition in hospital after the plane crash, died," the service said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office reported that 25 out of 27 people onboard the An-26 plane were killed. Two cadets survived after jumping out of the plane, the Kharkov region’s Governor Alexei Kucher said.