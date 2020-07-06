Oil spill in Khimki water basin to be cleaned up by end of week — water regulator

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Consequences of the oil spill in the Khimki water basin in the Moscow Region are planned to be eliminated by July 12, press service of the Federal Agency for Water Resources told TASS on Monday.

"Head of the Moscow-Oka Basin Water Department Vakhtang Astakhov reported to head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources Dmitry Kirillov at the working meeting that the oil spill in the Butakovsky Bay of the Khimki water basin will be cleaned up by July 12, 2020," the press service said.

Activities are at the closing phase now. The pollution source was detected and plugged back.