Environmental damages from oil spill in Norilsk estimated at $2.1 bln - watchdog

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Damages to the environment from the fuel spill at the CHPP-3 power plant in Norilsk are estimated at about 148 bln rubles ($2.1 bln), press service of the Russian environmental regulator Rosprirodnadzor told TASS on Monday.

"Rosprirodnadzor calculated environmental damages inflicted by the accident in Norilsk," the regulator noted/ "Specifically, damages inflicted to water objects in consequence of contamination to the amount of 147,046,011,000 ($2.053 bln) and soils to the amount of 738,616,500 rubles ($10.3 mln)," the press service said.