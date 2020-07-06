Environmental damages from oil spill in Norilsk estimated at $2.1 bln - watchdog

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Damages to the environment from the fuel spill at the CHPP-3 power plant in Norilsk are estimated at about 148 bln rubles ($2.1 bln), press service of the Russian environmental regulator Rosprirodnadzor told TASS on Monday.
"Rosprirodnadzor calculated environmental damages inflicted by the accident in Norilsk," the regulator noted/ "Specifically, damages inflicted to water objects in consequence of contamination to the amount of 147,046,011,000 ($2.053 bln) and soils to the amount of 738,616,500 rubles ($10.3 mln)," the press service said.
"The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources calculated damages and sent claims on voluntary compensation of damages to Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company," the regulator noted.
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group, in Norilsk on May 29. Over 21,000 tonnes of oil products were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters and penetrated water objects.