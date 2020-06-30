IS-linked suspect in North Caucasus bomb plot confesses, says FSB

VLADIKAVKAZ, June 30. /TASS/. A man taken into custody as the suspect in the Vladikavkaz, North Caucasus, terror plot admitted his guilt, the press service of the FSB’s North Ossetian branch told TASS.

"Yes, he admitted [his guilt]," the source said.

Earlier, TASS was informed by the FSB Public Relations Center about the arrest in Vladikavkaz of a follower of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) who was plotting the terror blast. This Russian citizen born in 1990 was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device near one of the administrative buildings of the North Ossetian capital. Unearthed in his cache were components for a homemade explosive device as well as his electronic correspondence with IS members abroad proving his criminal intent.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State, IS, (before 2014 — the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.