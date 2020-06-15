Bulk of diesel fuel gathered at Norilsk accident site

"The oil product was collected from the water surface in the volume of 8,420 cubic meters as of 10.00 am of June 15, 2020 - 620 cubic meters over the day. The oil product gathering work continues on six lines (contaminated area of the Ambarnaya River)," the company said.

"The bulk of diesel fuel has been gathered in the river channel; three spreads were relocated to a channel and a dead arm of the river," Transneft added. Seven emergency response teams of the company are currently working on the accident site.

The Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft is also helping with the accident relief in-situ.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 [owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group] in Norilsk on May 29. About 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total on the area of 180,000 square meters of soil and penetrated water objects, causing pollution and damage to the environment.