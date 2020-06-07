No policemen wounded in shooting incident in southwestern Moscow - police department

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s police department has refuted reports that a police officer was wounded in a shooting incident in southwestern Moscow.

"One person was wounded and it was not a police officer," a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department told TASS on Sunday.

A source in law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier that a police officer had been wounded by an unidentified person who opened gunfire out of a window of an apartment compound in Moscow. One more person, a passerby, was wounded in the thigh. He was taken to hospital.

According to preliminary data, the shooter is mentally disturbed.

A criminal case was opened on charges of an attempted murder and hooliganism.