Death toll in plane crash in Pakistan rises to 97 - newspaper

TASS, May 23. The number of fatalities in the crash of an Airbus A320 of Pakistani International Airlines has risen to 97, the Doon newspaper reported on Saturday, citing representatives of the Sindh province health sector.

Airbus A320 passenger plane operated by Pakistan International Airlines crashed near Karachi and fallen in a residential district on Friday. The flight was travelling to Karachi from Lahore

Previously, the publication reported about 92 victims.

The newspaper does not provide data on whether all those who died were passengers of the aircraft or there were also casualties on the ground. Eleven residents of the crash site were injured and are in stable condition. According to the newspaper, two passengers of the aircraft survived the crash, their condition is also assessed as stable.

The publication also reported, citing a representative of Pakistan International Airlines, that there were 99 people on the plane: 91 passengers and eight crew members. Prior to this, it was reported that there were 51 men, 31 women and nine minor children onboard, as well as seven crew members.