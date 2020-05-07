One person on board the copter crash-landing in Crimea is dead, says medic

SIMFEROPOL, May 7./TASS/. One of the three injured occupants of a military Mi-35 helicopter that crash-landed in the north of Crimea on Thursday has died in hospital, a medical source from the Dzhankoy region where the helicopter landed has told TASS.

"One person has died," the source said, adding that one more injured person is in an intensive therapy unit in grave condition, and one more is in the trauma unit.

A source from an emergencies service said that medics are flying to Dzhankoy from Simferopol. "Three specialists and a paramedical worker are flying [from Simferopol on board an ambulance aircraft]," the source said. He specified that the medics would assess the condition of the injured people to decide whether they must be hospitalized to republican clinics.

The helicopter crash-landed in Crimea during a planned mission, three people were injured, the press service of the Southern Military District reported earlier. There was no ammunition on board the helicopter. There is no destruction on the ground. A military commission has been dispatched to the site to look into the reasons behind the crash landing.