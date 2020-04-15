Police detain man suspected of sending bomb threats to Moscow metro stations

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Police units have detained a Moscow resident suspected of sending bomb threats to two Moscow metro stations, the press service of the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry informed.
According to the press service, an unknown person called an emergency hotline in Moscow, claiming that explosives had been placed at two Moscow metro stations. Police units have been sent to the site. No suspicious objects have been found.
"On the outcomes of the investigation, police units have detected the location from where the perpetrator was calling, detaining him at his place of residence. The detained is a 47-year-old Moscow resident with previous convictions. The suspect could not provide a motive for his actions," the press service said.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (Deliberately false report of an act of terrorism). The man has been put on home arrest.