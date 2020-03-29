Deadly wildfire in south Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully extinguished — rescuers

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. A major wildfire in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which left a firefighter dead on Saturday, has been completely extinguished early on Sunday, a spokesperson for the regional emergencies service told TASS.

"At 01:43, the fire has been completely put out on an area of 10 hectares," the source said.

A major bulrush fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that deliberate arson is seen as the most likely cause, because flames were spreading from at least five separate starting locations.

The blaze was ranked as a category-four fire on a five-tier scale. One firefighter was killed. A Mi-8 helicopter and a firefighting train were used to tackle the blaze.