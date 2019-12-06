Russia’s Supreme Court evacuated after bomb threat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. An unidentified person has reported about a bomb planted in the building of Russia’s Supreme Court, which prompted the evacuation, a source with the emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"We were notified of a bomb in the Russian Supreme Court. Before the search, people have been evacuated for security reasons," they said.

Earlier in the day, Moscow’s 19 district courts had received bomb threats.

In the meantime, a source with the emergency services told TASS that an unidentified person had made bomb threats against the Christ the Savior Cathedral, the Federation Tower in Moscow City business center, and a research institute. Moreover, the bomb threats caused the evacuation from some shopping malls in Moscow and outside the capital.