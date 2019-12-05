New bomb threats clear out eight Moscow courts, on-site inspection underway

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Employees and visitors to eight Moscow district courts were evacuated due to bomb threat reports, the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

The Gagarinsky, Chertanovsky, Troitsky, Lefortovsky, Khoroshyovsky, Tagansky, Cheryomushkinsky and Timiryazevsky district courts were evacuated on Thursday, the court's press service said.

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28 and they all turned out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3 nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions.

According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously reporting bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine.