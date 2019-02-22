Over 700 banks receive bomb threats in 24 hours in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 22. / TASS /. Over 700 bank branches in Moscow received bomb threats from unidentified persons in the past 24 hours, a source in the law enforcement told TASS on Friday.

"Over the last day in Moscow, unknown persons sent anonymous bomb threats to many bank branches. Among them were offices of Sberbank, VTB and Raiffeisenbank. In total, 707 branches of well-known banking organizations got them," the agency’s source said.

According to him, the attackers also called or wrote in bomb threats to 14 schools, 2 state institutions and 7 commercial objects. In order to check all locations and rule out the bomb threats, over 1,000 police officers and 247 vehicles were used. During the investigations, 4.435 people were evacuated. No explosive or dangerous items were found.

Over the last month, Moscow schools, shopping centers, banks, educational facilities, and movie theaters have received numerous bomb threats that warranted evacuations, but all proved to be false.