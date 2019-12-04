Crew evacuated from Russian trawler on fire in Norwegian port

"The crew members of our trawler have been evacuated to the shore, no one has been injured," a spokesman for the company said.

MURMANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Sailors from a Russian trawler, which caught fire in northern Norway’s port, have been evacuated, the vessel’s owner Murmanrybflot-2 told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the ship owner, four crew members were onboard the vessel, which was being prepared for sailing. "Now we only have information about smoke onboard the trawler. The situation is under control," a spokesman said.

The ship owner has declined to give details on the trawler’s name, saying that it had several vessels in the Norwegian port. According to Marinetraffic, these are trawlers Severyanin II, Zvezda Murmana and Kapitan Gerashchenko.

Earlier, police in northern Norway’s Finnmark county reported that the fire had started in the cookroom. Ambulance teams and rescuers have arrived at the scene. No injuries have been reported.