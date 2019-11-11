Ukrainian military fires at group of Russian reporters — DPR militia

DONETSK, November 11. /TASS/. A group of Russian reporters came under fire of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR militia informed on Monday.

"Today, from 13:00 to 14:30, a representative of the DPR militia press service and a filming crew of the Rossiya 24 channel were preparing a report on the consequences of the attack of the Ukrainian military on Yasnoye settlement. While filming the damage, the reporters came under fire <…>," the press service informs.

The group took cover in a basement of one of the buildings, no one was injured, the message states.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The ceasefire agreement particularly includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure the ceasefire, which is what the Donbass republics called for. The agreement emphasizes the need to abandon offensive and reconnaissance operations, as well as the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements, particularly to civilian infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens and hospitals. However, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire on the same day by shelling the Novaya Tavriya settlement in southern DPR.