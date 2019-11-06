Lavrov says no investigation into Russian journalists’ killings in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The murders of Russian journalists committed in Ukraine in 2014 still remain unsolved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, addressing a conference titled "Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and in the OSCE Region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age."

According to Lavrov, "the climate of hostility and mistrust" has escalated around Russian media outlets. "In particular, I will mention the situation in Ukraine, where the murders of journalists Andrei Stenin, Anton Voloshin, Igor Kornelyuk and Anatoly Klyan committed in 2014 still remain unsolved," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Apart from that, some 86 Russian TV channels and 181 Internet pages have been blocked in Ukraine, and hundreds of books and movies in the Russian language have been banned, Lavrov pointed out.

On June 17, 2014 a filming crew of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) was hit by the Kiev forces’ mortar fire near the village of Metallist, a suburb of Lugansk. Sound engineer Anton Voloshin was killed on the scene, while special correspondent Igor Kornelyuk died in a hospital of sustained wounds.