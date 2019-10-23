Witness under case of attack in St.Petersburg subway plotted explosion in Vladivostok

ST. PETERSBURG, October 23. /TASS/. Witness under the case of the explosion in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3, 2017, Mukhammadzhon Turdiyev had been trained in a militant camp with suicide bomber Akbardzhon Dzhalilov and had plotted an explosion on a warship in Vladivostok in 2017, lawyer for a perpetrator under the case Murat Sagitov told TASS.

"The prosecutor read out materials of the criminal case again at the court’s field session today. She announced information that Mukhammadzhon Turdiyev was going to detonate a warship in Vladivostok in 2017. Turdiyev had undergone training in Syria together with Dzhalilov," the lawyer said.

Sagitov also noted that Turdiyev is a witness under the case of an explosion in the St. Petersburg subway. A criminal case was launched earlier against him on plotting a terror attack in Vladivostok. It was not possible to question him at the court session on the case of the St. Petersburg subway terror attack, so the prosecutor read out his written evidence.

The last of 11 defendants, Abror Azimov, was questioned at the previous field session of the Second Western District Military Court in St. Petersburg. The investigators believe that he and his elder brother Akram financed the terror attack in the St. Petersburg subway. The defendant stated that he gave confessionary statements under the pre-trial investigation under pressure and pled not guilty, saying he did not know Dzhalilov.

The criminal case

According to the investigators, suicide bomber Akbarzhon Dzhalilov carried two explosive devices to the St. Petersburg subway on April 3, 2017. He left one bomb on the platform of the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station, but it was timely found and defused. Dzhalilov set off the second bomb in a train carriage between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Fifteen people were killed and 67 were injured in the explosion.

Eleven perpetrators under the case on the terror attack came before the court: Abror Azimov, Seifulla Khakimov, Dilmurad Muidinov, Sodik Ortikov, Azamzhon Makhmudov, Makhamadyusuf Mirzaalimov, Bakhram Ergashev, Ibragim Ermatov, Shokhista Karimova, Akram Azimov and Mukhamadyusup Ermatov.