49 reported injured after plane makes troubled landing in Barnaul

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a troubled landing of a Boeing passenger plane, which landing gear caught fire at Barnaul airport in the west Siberian region of Alta, has risen to 49, and one woman remains in hospital, the regional Center for Disaster Medicine told TASS on Wednesday.

"Forty-nine people have sought medical assistance. Of those, 48 have received outpatient treatment," the spokesperson said adding that one woman was being treated in hospital for a suspected kidney bruise.

There were 344 people aboard the plane. Among them were 334 passengers and 10 crew. Regional emergency services told TASS that at 21.21 local time a Boeing crash-landed at Barnaul airport due to the fire of a landing gear, which was later put out. The passengers escaped from the plane on inflatable evacuation slides. The Barnaul transport prosecution launched a probe into the incident. The Azur Air flight was en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul.